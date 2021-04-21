The Dwight Foster Public Library is displaying works by local artist Kelly Hausknecht during April. Stop by the Jones Gallery on the second floor to experience her series of whimsical paintings devoted to sweet marshmallow Peeps. Kelly’s interest in this subject was inspired by the Annual Peeps Exhibition at the Racine Art Museum. Some of Hausknecht’s paintings include collage elements such as clotheslines and pins and actual candy Peeps. These creations are free spirited, silly and fun. She also has created an Artist’s Challenge scavenger hunt and a drawing to win one of the Peeps paintings. She encourages others to make a Peeps creation of their own and consider entering it for free at the Racine Art Museum next year. Hausknecht was born in Milwaukee, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and moved to Edgerton 35 years ago. She has had a career in art, alternating both teaching and interior design. She has been teaching art with UW-Rock County and the Janesville School District. Her passion for art extends to all media including painting, collage and photography. She encourages others to “Whatever you do, enjoy art, make art, and appreciate the beautiful world around you.”
