The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson has set a number of community events for all ages during October.
Book sale
The library will host its monthly book sale as usual on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. This month, the event falls on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The first hour of the book sale is open to Friends of the Library members only. Memberships are available for purchase at the sale.
Milkweed seeds available
New this year, the library has milkweed seeds available to give out.
Library officials note that autumn is a great time to plant milkweed because the seeds like to lie in the soil over winter before taking root the next year.
Milkweed is the primary food source for monarch butterflies and a host of other insects. Seeds are available at the library from now until supplies last.
Visitors are asked to limit themselves to taking one package per family or individual. Seeds can be picked up at the library’s second floor service desk.
Jack-O-Lantern Contest
Later in the month, the library is hosting a Jack-O-Lantern contest for kids, teens and adults.
Participants are asked to bring their creatively designed Jack-O-Lanterns to the library any time Monday, Oct. 25. Judging will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26, and winners in each division will be notified Wednesday, Oct. 27.
All participants will need to pick up their pumpkins by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
A number of fun prizes will be available for participants in the event.
