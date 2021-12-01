Almost every year since 1947, the Fort Atkinson Lions Club has presented its Distinguished Community Service Award to a person or persons who contribute his or her time and talents for the betterment of Fort Atkinson through community service.
Service is a word that is near and dear to the hearts of the Fort Atkinson Lion’s Club members because that is who they are and what Lions do: “We Serve!”
Distinguished defines the word service a bit further, in that it helps separate it from all other service that is performed. It is special! The contributions they make are seen in the service to others. These are provided outside of one’s paid job, and are for community service. They are not for awards or honors received on any level.
Fort Atkinson has many fine individuals giving their time and talents to make the community a better place to live, work and enjoy. This award usually is given to those who are not afraid to “roll up” their sleeves and take on the routine and unrewarding tasks that every successful service project includes.
These often are the people that really make things happen and are equally or even more deserving of this recognition. Sometimes the contributions are done within an organization, yet can be done alone and outside of any organized structure.
It could be as simple as someone helping another in a very special way, thus bettering Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area. At its Nov. 8 meeting, the Fort Atkinson Lions Club bestowed the honor on Tom Freeman who has fulfilled the definition and role of distinguished service.
His background has service woven throughout his years of contributions. That service started from his time in the military to his time teaching and mentoring young people in the great outdoors.
The recipient was in the military reserves for 23 years, has been a member of the Fort Atkinson American Legion since 1994. He is a part of the Legion’s honor guard and has served the Legion in a variety of other capacities as well.
Coincidentally, he has an important connection to the Fort Atkinson Lions Club. He serves on the Legion Dugout Bar Board since 2019, where the club holds its meetings.
The selectee has been a volunteer firefighter, was active in Relay for Life, spent 10 years as an EMT and has been a member of the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni. Freeman has been very active in a local organization devoted to promoting hunting, fishing, and the enjoyment and preservation of outdoor resources.
This club was founded in 1934 and today is made up of 600 members and is known as the Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club. The recipient has been a member of the Wisconservation Club since 1988, serving as board president for five years, an ATV instructor for three years, and was a hunter safety instructor for 30 years.
While contributing his time, talents and energy, he mentored countless young adults and taught them the meaning of appreciating our natural resources.
— Contributed story.
