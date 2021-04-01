After a year-long COVID-19 hiatus, the Friends of the (Dwight Foster Public) Library in Fort Atkinson announce that once again it will be hosting book sales open to members and the public.
The first sale will be Saturday April 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.
The book sale will follow the library’s existing COVID rules and regulations, including mask wearing and social distancing. With that in mind, the number of patrons allowed in the sale room will be limited at any given time and persons might be asked to wait a brief while before being allowed in the room.
The public and the library staff’s safety is the group’s first concern.
After the April sale, the Friends will announce the dates of its upcoming monthly sales. However, this schedule is subject to change if the local COVID situation forces any changes to the library’s operating schedule or procedures.
The public will be notified of any schedule changes.
