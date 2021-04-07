After a year-long COVID-19 hiatus, the Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library announce it will once again be hosting book sales open to members and the public.
The first sale will be Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Members of Friends of the Library are invited to attend the sale at 9 a.m.
The book sale will follow the library’s existing COVID rules and regulations, including mask wearing and social distancing. With that in mind, the number of patrons allowed in the sale room will be limited at any given time and persons might be asked to wait for a brief time before being allowed in the room.
While Friends are excited to be able to offer the sales again, the public and the library staff’s safety is their first concern.
After the April sale, the group will announce the dates of its upcoming monthly sales. However, this schedule is subject to change if the local COVID situation forces any changes to the library’s operating schedule or procedures. The public will be notified of any changes to the schedule.
The Friends of the Dwight Foster is dedicated to assisting the library in meeting community needs, promoting and participating in library programs, and providing funds for special library needs. Members of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Library offer volunteer and financial assistance to the library.
Joining the Friends of the Library is a great way to support the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.