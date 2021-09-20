JEFFERSON — In this day and age, time seems to fly by and occasionally we have to stop and reflect on what we have accomplished; this goes as well for Friends of Jefferson Public Library.
In 2015 Leann Lehner, then head librarian, was searching for ways to provide more programing under a budget that was not meeting that need. She established a series of informational meetings to gather interest in reviving a Friends of Library group that had disbanded several years ago.
The first official reorganizational meeting was held June 6, 2016. At that meeting officers were elected and the process of establishing a not-for-profit organization began called Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. Charter officers elected were Jan Karlen, President; Alexandria Bagley, Vice President; Ellen DeWolfe, Secretary; and Jenny Clarke, Treasurer. With the help of attorney Colleen Locke, bylaws were established and the process of filing for 501c-3 status was begun.
Finally, on March 23, 2017, the group was notified the tax-exemption status was approved effective back to June 23, 2016 — the date of the application request. With that in place, fundraising began.
Since March of 2017 the organization has raised funds through book sales, membership dues, raffles and refreshment sales. These funds have provided Jefferson library with new equipment and several programs for the public that required a fee.
Just to mention a few of items Friends of the Jefferson Library provided were hot spots and their subscription fee that can be checked out just like books for Wi-Fi support for those without internet access and a long-needed upgrade of desks and chairs for the public computers to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
For the recent remodel of the youth department, money for new furniture was provided. During the pandemic when the Library finally was able to open for in-person library operation, face masks were provided free for all who did not have one, compliments of the Friends of the Library.
A few of the programs the library offered this past year were virtual and required a fee which was provided by the Friends of the Library. Programs included Wisconsin author Michael Perry and gardening expert-TV host Melinda Meyer. All of this would not have been possible without the support of patrons of the library, businesses and the many hours of volunteer help.
The organization currently has 36 members and eight business members. Beginning March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 in-person programming was discontinued. Monthly meetings of Friends of the Jefferson Public Library first were outside at Rotary Park but switched to online meetings last October.
At the September 2020 meeting it was decided to extend all current memberships through Dec. 31, 2021.
Due to the pandemic it also was necessary to discontinue fundraisers to avoid person-to-person contact. It was not until the annual spring used book sale on June 18 and 19 that fundraising was resumed.
In-person attendance for meetings resumed with the fifth annual meeting held Aug. 10 in the library meeting room. The meeting also was set up to be viewed online for those who could not attend.
The meeting included a review of the activities and financial report for the past year as well as election of officers. The slate of officers for the 2020-21 fiscal year is Deb Aumann, President; Jan Karlen, Vice President; Ann Luther, Secretary; Ellen DeWolfe, Treasurer; and Cindy Bauman, Susan Gerstner and Ellin Monogue, directors.
All Friends meetings are open to the public. Consider supporting this organization as it continues to support the library.
