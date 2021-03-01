JEFFERSON — March 14 is nicknamed Pi day referring to the mathematical symbol 3.14. Typically, it is a time for many organizations to sell pies in honor of that day.
Since March 14 is a Sunday, Friends of the Jefferson Public Library has selected Saturday, March 13, to hold a drive through pie sale. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the city parking lot behind the library, accessed from West Lyndon Street.
A wide variety of home-baked pies will be sold for $10 each. Drive-through and pick up dessert for Saturday night dinner.
