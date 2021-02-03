JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meets the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

The next meeting is Feb. 9. Contact the library for the virtual meeting link to join.

All Ages Programming

Cozy at Home Winter Reading programs run through Feb. 13

What’s better than being cozy at home while reading a good book? Participate in the winter reading program for adults and youth and enter for a chance to win a prize. More information is available in the library adult and youth departments or online at www. jeffersonwilibrary.org.

Valentine’s Day Take N Make Kits – Feb. 8

Offered for both youth and adults, stop by to pick up a Take N Make Valentine’s Day Kit. For youth, the kit will provide supplies to make a Valentine. For adults, kits will provide supplies to create a craft or a Valentine card.

Adult programming

Be a Super Sleuth

Challenge your thinking skills and solve a minute mystery. Pick up a new detectogram each week in February. Solve the mystery and fill out a form with your answer. A winner will be chosen for each week from the correct solutions.

Herb Blurb

Soothe your senses and satisfy your taste buds with this month’s Herb Blurb. Stop by the library to pick up a kit with sampling of the spice/herb, history, recipes and ways to use it. Available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Teen Programs

Take N Make Kit – Feb. 8

Stop by the young adult area or the youth department to pick up a Stress Ball Take N Make Kit. All supplies will be included. There is even a special chocolate treat inside each one!

Virtual SHELF meeting – Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Mrs. Tammy will be meeting with SHELF teens virtually to chat and play games.

Contact Mrs. Tammy for more information at (920) 674-7733, ext. 203 or tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org

Kids’ Programs

Bookmark Design Contest — Feb. 1-19

Design a bookmark and submit it for a chance to have it published as a bookmark for JPL patrons. More information on our Facebook, website and in the youth department.

Early Literacy Activity Calendar – Feb. 2

Pick up a calendar to take home. Each day features a fun activity that will help your child build pre-reading skills. Activities are color-coded by skill.

Doorhanger Take N Make Craft – Feb. 22

Featuring a foam doorhanger, stickers and letters to create a personalized doorhanger!

Coming in March — more information forthcoming.

Kohl’s Wild Theater Virtual Performance: “All Feelings Great and Small” – March 30, 10:30 a.m. (youth program).

“An Evening with Michael Perry” virtual author talk – March 10, 7 p.m. (adult program).

