On Saturday, June 11, the Friends of Rose Lake/Carnes Park hosted a booth to promote birding and Jefferson County Parks. Fort Atkinson is a designated Bird City and the county parks boast birding opportunities.
Local retired biology teacher Dick Wanie had a large display of backyard birds and shared birding ID’s, plus handouts showing ways to attract birds to your yards. Adults and youth were gathered around the table to see the variety of birds. The preserved birds were part of the Fort Atkinson High School collection, borrowed for the day. These birds were from many years ago from vehicle accidents, window collisions or power lines. A taxidermied, mounted male wood duck was a star feature from the private collection.
Friends members Bonnie Hamer, Midge Gill and Mary Adams handed out brochures on birding, Carnes Park, garlic mustard (terribly invasive) and had copies showing locations of Jefferson County’s 22 parks. Posters showed common birds in North America. The members are happy to report that Fort Atkinson and other areas have many avid and beginner birds, plus hikers and joggers to our county park system.
Weather permitting, the Friends of Rose Lake plans on having their booth at the Fort Farmers Market on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. They may highlight birds from the larger collection next time.
