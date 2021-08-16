The next Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library book sale will be Saturday, Aug. 21.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until noon. Friends of the Library members are invited to take advantage of early access to the sale from 9 to 10 a.m.
To become a member of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Library and take advantage of the early shopping, join on site during the sale. Another member perk on sale day is a full bag of books for $5.
With the increasing concerns of the Delta variant of the COVID virus, the book sale will continue to follow the existing rules and regulations put in place for the last sale. These include mask wearing and social distancing.
With that in mind, the number of patrons allowed in the sale room will be limited to eight at any given time and attendees might be asked to wait for a brief time before being allowed in the room. There will be chairs in the waiting room if you are required to wait for entry into the sale room. The public and the library staff’s safety is the first concern.
Beginning in October, Friends of the Library will be offering the book sale on a monthly basis. The sale will be the second Saturday of the month with the same, 9 to 10 a.m. for members and 10 a.m. to noon for the general public operating hours.
The first monthly sale will be Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Friends of the Dwight Foster is dedicated to assisting the library in meeting community needs, promoting and participating in library programs, and providing funds for special library needs. Members offer volunteer and financial assistance to the library.
Dwight Foster Public Library is located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
