The next Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library book sale will be Saturday, Nov. 13, at the library, located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until noon.
Current Friends of the Library members are invited to take advantage of early access to the sale from 9 to 10 a.m.
The sale room recently has been restocked with newly donated books and digital media. There will be newly selected items offered for sale in the outer room to peruse while waiting for entry into the sale, with many outstanding bargains to be found.
To become a member of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Library and take advantage of the early shopping, persons can join on site during the sale. Another member perk on sale day is a full bag of books for $5.
The Friends will continue to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place. These include mask wearing and social distancing.
With that in mind, the number of patrons allowed in the sale room will be limited to eight at any given time and persons might be asked to wait for a brief time before being allowed in the room.
There will be chairs in the waiting room if persons are required to wait for entry into the sale room. While Friends members are pleased to be able to offer the sales again, the public and the library staff’s safety is their first concern.
The next sale will be Saturday, Dec. 11. Sales will continue to be the second Saturday of each month.
The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library is dedicated to assisting the library in meeting community needs, promoting and participating in library programs, and providing funds for special library needs. Friends members offer volunteer and financial assistance to the library.
