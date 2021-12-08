The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson is conducting its 2022 membership drive during December.
Memberships begin immediately and are valid until Dec. 31, 2022. They offer a seat at the table of one of Fort Atkinson’s most prized possessions — a beautiful, small library that offers the services of a substantially larger library.
The Friends of the Library plays an important role in the library’s success.
The Friends group was founded more than 40 years ago to support the needs of the library and community by providing volunteer help and substantial financial support.
The financial support allows the library to provide services and events that normally would not be available through their budget allotments. Joining and supporting the Friends of the Library is a way to personally support the library and its innovative programming supporting the community.
Libraries today no longer are a building where one goes simply just to borrow a book. Libraries are the hub of the community's information and cultural resources.
People and groups gather to learn and share, inform, and join in mutual projects, while others come to use resources to find a job or learn a new skill. Children still come to find books, but they also come to get craft projects and learn new things.
The combination of memberships from local businesses and organizations, and generous individuals and families allows the library to become an even richer resource for local residents of all ages, abilities and means.
At the monthly book sale this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, all new member signups will receive a free book bag as a bonus and qualify immediately for their member bonus of a $5 bag of books. Individual and family memberships start at $10 and all members are entitled to a bag of books of their choice for $5 every month.
For more information about becoming a Friend of the Dwight Foster Public Library, visit www.FortLibrary.org/friends or call Kathy Marr at (920) 309-2668.
In addition to one’s monetary donation, there are other ways to support the Friends through a membership. The group always is looking for persons interested in helping with monthly book sales, special projects, future positions on the board and sorting books, just to name a few.
