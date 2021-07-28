JEFFERSON — Raffle tickets still are available for a handmade quilt sponsored by the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.

The quilt was donated by Patty Korsmo, a local quilter. The quilt measures 56 inches by 61 inches and is suitable for wall hanging.

Theme of this year’s quilt is “Tails and Tales,” which is the theme for the Summer Reading Program beginning June 14. The quilt features pictures of different animals with quotes from famous authors.

Tickets are on sale at the library as well as at the library pop-ip events. Check the library website for dates and locations.

To improve the odds of winning there will be second and third prizes of $50 Jefferson Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.

Tickets cost $2 each or three for $5 and the drawing will be held Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the library. Winners will be contacted by telephone.

Proceeds of the raffle will be used to provide programs and equipment for the library that are not covered by the annual budget.

Recommended for you

Load comments