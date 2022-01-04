The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library’s next book sale will be Saturday, Jan. 8.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until noon. Current members of Friends of the Library are invited to take advantage of early access to the sale from 9 to 10 a.m. 2021 members may take advantage of this hour to renew for the 2022 year.
The sale room recently was restocked with newly donated books and digital media. There will newly selected items offered for sale in the outer room to peruse while waiting for entry into the sale, with many bargains to be found.
Sale room access again will be limited to 10 at a time due to the increased COVID cases in the area and mask usage will be strictly enforced.
To become a member of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Library and take advantage of the early shopping, join on site during the sale. Another member perk on sale day is a full bag of books for $5.
The next sale will be Saturday Feb. 12. Sales will continue to be the second Saturday of each month.
The Friends of the Dwight Foster is dedicated to assisting the library in meeting community needs, promoting and participating in library programs, and providing funds for special library needs. Members of the Friends of the Dwight Foster Library offer volunteer and financial assistance to the library. Joining the Friends of the Library is a great way to support the library.
The Dwight Foster Public Library is located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.