JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center has partnered with the Jefferson Public Library to offer a “Gadget Guru” afternoon where a librarian can help with your technology.

This program will be held Wednesday, June 23, at the Jefferson Library and appointments are 15 minutes each, available from 2 to 3 p.m. Call the senior center to make your appointment.

Games for all

Monday at 1 p.m. there is Sheepshead ($2) and Qwixx dice (free)

Tuesday at 1 p.m. there is Bingo at the park ($2)

Wednesday at 10 a.m. there is Wahoo! (free)

Thursday at 1 p.m. there is Euchre ($2)

Scrunch

Sign up by June 25 for the scrunch meal (meal between lunch and supper) safely served on Monday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Cost is $4. Menu: Sloppy joe sandwich and more.

Exercise classes

Monday at 9 a.m. Senior exercise and walking.

Tuesday at 9 a.m. Toning exercise and walking.

Wednesday at 9 a.m. “Moving with Mike” DVD.

Friday at 9 a.m. Senior exercise and walking.

Friday at 10 a.m. Line Dance (Fee).

Polish Pride in Milwaukee

This Polish Pride in Milwaukee day tour is Saturday, July 24. Cost is $130. The group will depart at 8:45 a.m. and return at 5 p.m.

Visit a local bakery in Milwaukee for a Paczki and beverage. You get a half-dozen to take home. Enjoy lunch at the Polonez Restaurant with traditional Polish soup and a sampler platter of pierogis.

There is live entertainment. Finish the meal with a flight of three traditional Polish vodka tastings. Tour beautiful Basilica of St. Josephat.

Chicago movies and props

Our Chicago day tour is Saturday, Sept. 18. Cost is $139. We will depart 7 a.m. and return at 5:15 p.m. Take a walking tour of Chicago’s largest movie prop warehouse. There is a question and answer time with the owners. Lunch is included. The tour is limited to 30 people total.

