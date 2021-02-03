WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k has announced that Generac Power Systems once again will be a title sponsor of this year’s race.
This will be Generac’s fifth year as a sponsor of the DWS.
As a Wisconsin-based business, Generac knows the importance of community. Its Whitewater location provides jobs to many members of the community and their generosity to charitable events like the DWS enables them to help address community needs.
“Giving back to the Whitewater community has always been what this race is about,” said DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight. “We aim to create a fun and athletic community event to bring all the different aspects of Whitewater together. Sponsors like Generac make this goal possible.”
Proceeds from the DWS will go to five local Whitewater charities: Bethel House, UW-Whitewater Athletics, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club. All of these charities are so important to the Whitewater community because they benefit local youth and those in need.
“Generac is proud to be part of the fabric of Whitewater,” said Kelly Skindzelewski, Community Programs Manager at Generac. “Supporting the Discover Whitewater Series enables us to celebrate our community and help our neighbors.”
The event will be organized similarly to last year’s race, where masks were mandatory and social distancing was enforced throughout the event. If health restrictions lessen, more runners will be allowed to attend the event and other events from years prior will be added back in.
The entire DWS team is fully prepared, however health protocols might change in the coming months.
Registration opened Jan. 19. Visit https://runwhitewater.com/ to register and see what’s in store for race day scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.