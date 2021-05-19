Lake Mills High School in Lake Mills announces two graduating seniors have been awarded the distinction of Global Scholar. The Global Scholar distinction is awarded to those who have demonstrated a strong interest in global citizenship by successfully completing a global education curriculum and engaging in co-curricular activities and experiences that foster the development of global competencies. The criteria include four credits in one world language, four credits in globally focused classes, eight cultural literacy reflections, participation in school-wide global activities and a global service project. This year Robert “Sam” Giombetti and Molly Williams have earned this award and will receive a certificate from the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and a designation on their transcript that they are Global Scholars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.