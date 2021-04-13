WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance will close its 2020-21 season with the production of “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.
The virtual production will be available to rent for 48 hours between April 27 and May 2. Ticket prices are $12 for a single viewer ticket and $24 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44979.
A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.
“God of Carnage” was the Tony Award-winner for "Best Play" in 2009. Marcia Gay Harden and Mathew Warchus also received “Best Actress in a Play” and “Best Director of a Play” for their roles in the Broadway production.
Director, Bruce Cohen, describes what is happening below the surface of their conversations.
“In this sort of play a character’s power and charisma will derive from how skillfully they wield the instruments of etiquette and rules of rapport,” Cohen said. “These anti-heroes use grand gestures for swords, whispers for daggers and, well, sometimes daggers for daggers.
“But, what if your take these tools away?” he asks, rhetorically. “Well, then you have a comedy of manners, without the manners; the worms without the whipped cream. For me, Reza’s play does echo the Restoration when it trades in dark cynicism and satire; lampooning the structures of gentility, and challenging the presumptions of polite society.
“But Carnage’s anti-heroes aren’t terribly sharp with their rules of rapport,” Cohen said. “This layer of whipped cream is little more than a sweet film; a residue.”
The cast includes Michael Garcia as Alan Raleigh, Erica Wright as Veronica Novak, Erin McKee as Annette Raleigh, and Paul Borden as Michael Novak.
Erica Wright is a junior returning to stage once again this fall.
“It has been such a blast to bring these characters to life with my fellow cast and crew,” Wright said. “We have had the opportunity to explore the extremes of clashing personalities and beliefs, while still telling a story that is comedic and relatable. With a cast of only four, we have been able to build a really unique and fun dynamic between the characters that I am so grateful to have been a part of.”
The creative team includes Director Bruce Cohen; Stage Manager Moira Kowalski; Assistant Stage Manager Abigail Brandt; Technical Director Conrad-Proulx; Scenic Designer Eric Appleton; Costume Designer Lydia Oestreich; Costume Shop Manager Tracey Lyons; Hair and Makeup Designer Natalie Meikle; Lighting Designer Harry Heinrich; Props Master Mary Sportiello; and mentors Marshall Anderson, Costume Design; Eric Appleton, Lighting Design; and Ruth Conrad-Proulx, Stage Management.
