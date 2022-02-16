MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers recently honored eight individuals and six organizations as recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards in a virtual ceremony.
The recipients were honored for their efforts in helping Wisconsinites build their financial literacy and capability skills.
“Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances, and needs in order to help them work toward their own unique goals,” said Gov. Evers. “The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”
The 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards honored recipients in one of three categories — individual, organization or legacy — for providing exceptional financial literacy and capability education in an inclusive and innovative manner.
The legacy award is given to an organization, business or individual whose purpose and heritage is ingrained in sustained financial literacy and capability efforts. This lifetime recognition is intended to be conferred only once to recipients.
The recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards are:
Organization Category:
• Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Atkinson
• Racine Financial Empowerment Center, Racine
• Royal Credit Union, Correctional Institution Financial Education Program, Eau Claire
• UW Credit Union, Madison
• Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, Wisconsin Strong: Your Financial Security™ Program, Madison
Individual Category:
• Anthony V. Capozziello, Business Education Teacher, Beloit High School, Beloit
• Marti Diaz, Financial Literacy Teacher Mentor, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee
• Alfredo J. Martin, Area Branch Manager, North Shore Bank, Brookfield
• Keith P. Posley, Superintendent, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee
• Jamal J. Washington, Financial Coach, RiverWorks Community Development, Milwaukee
Legacy Category:
• Pam Anderson, Community Volunteer, Ringle
• Sheila Siegel, Senior Stakeholder Relationship Tax Consultant, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Milwaukee
• Robert Wynn, President, Akamai LLC, Madison
The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria used to judge nominations included: innovative implementation of an effective financial literacy and capability program or program element within the last two years; emphasis on financial inclusion, demonstrated measurable results; collaboration with partners; and scalability of the program design.
Visit the Council’s webpage to read a synopsis of the recipients’ efforts.
The Council serves as a continuous sounding board for the Office of the Governor, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI), and DFI’s Office of Financial Capability. The Council provides guidance and strategies to measurably improve the financial literacy, capability, and financial inclusion of Wisconsin’s residents.
To learn more about the Council, visit the Council’s webpage or contact Council Executive Director David Mancl at (608) 261-9540 or email David.Mancl@dfi.wisconsin.gov.
