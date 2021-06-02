LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Lake Mills Yoga Co-op for $2,100. The grant qualified for COVID-19 relief funds as provided by the foundation. The co-op is a locally operated non-profit organization that was severely impacted by the pandemic. The funds will support the co-op’s Summer Solstice Program which offers outdoor yoga classes in Commons Park.
