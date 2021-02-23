WHITEWATER — According to the members of Funk Club Wagon, people need Funk music now more than ever!
And that’s just what these Wisconsin musicians will deliver when they take the Young Auditorium stage for what is sure to be a groove-tastic time on Saturday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Feeling the need for community during the pandemic, a group of talented musicians has been giving local residents something to groove to … performing parade-style funk concerts from the back of a trailer, and traveling through Wisconsin neighborhoods.
Now, the Funk Wagon is making an official stop at Young Auditorium with a full concert experience featuring music from classic funk artists such as James Brown, Dr. John and Prince.
Funk Club Wagon is being presented as a UW-Whitewater/Community Optimist Club Benefit Concert. By providing annual scholarships to local students and creating opportunities for positive interactions with families, the Optimist Club seeks to “connect” with area youth and have a positive influence on their development.
The UW-Whitewater/Community Optimist Club thanks Fort Community Credit Union, Fox Chiropractic, and The Coburn Company for their charitable financial contributions.
Virtual Auctions
Support the UW-Whitewater/Community Optimist Club mission by taking part in Optimist Club Virtual Auctions. With three premium items up for bid, the initial auction starts the day of the show, with the Funk Club Wagon concert serving as the official kickoff! More Optimist Club Auctions will continue into early April.
To view the items, register for the auction or to place bids, visit: https://u-w-whitewater-community-optimis.betterworld.org/auctions/help-support-our-youth-whitewate
Proceeds from all fundraising efforts will directly benefit the Whitewater Unified School District-Family Emergency Fund as well as the Warhawk Emergency Fund.
Note: Whitewater Unified School District’s Family Emergency Fund serves families district-wide, from Early Childhood thought 12th grade. The fund has been used to offer a financial contribution to families experiencing significant hardship and has helped people pay their rent, a utility bill or other necessity.
Often the fund has helped a family avoid becoming homeless. Each donation goes 100% to helping a local child/family during a crisis or great moment of need.
Also note: The Warhawk Emergency Fund helps UW-Whitewater students facing financial crises so that they can stay enrolled and stay focused on academic success. The Warhawk Emergency Fund supports students facing food and housing insecurity. It can help with utility, medical, dental and childcare bills. It also can help students in need with car repairs and gas so that they can get to campus, field placements and internships safely. Ninety-seven percent of students who receive help from WEF stay enrolled or graduate!
Purchase limited seating
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com or contact UW-Whitewater Ticket Services at (262) 472-2222.
To obtain ‘Donate What You Can’ livestream access for this performance, register using the form found on the ‘Funk Club Wagon’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show. Simply click the link, and you will be routed to a performance page containing the exclusive live stream.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place a donation at: https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
Young Auditorium’s Community Connections Concert Series, combining live, in-theatre performances with at-home access, is sponsored by PremierBank. Live streaming services offered courtesy of DLK Enterprises.
Funk Club Wagon is sponsored by First Citizens State Bank.
