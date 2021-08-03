The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) as its most recent member.
The non-profit, member-owned health plan offers health insurance to employer groups, individuals, families and Medicare qualifiers. GHC-SCW also provides high-quality health care services, including primary care and specialty care to more than 75,000 members. With a broad regional network, members can seek care from contracted providers across south-central Wisconsin.
GHC-SCW members can choose a Primary Care Provider (PCP) from one of the many Fort HealthCare Primary Care Clinic locations throughout the Jefferson County area, as well as UW-Health in Fort Atkinson and Three Oaks Health in Johnson Creek. GHC-SCW members also have access to Fort Healthcare Emergency, Urgent Care and all Specialty Care Services.
Insurance plans and benefits vary; GHC-SCW members are encouraged to call GHC-SCW Member Services at (608) 828-4853 to ensure they are able to choose Fort HealthCare, UW-Health or Three Oaks Health for their primary care needs.
Visit ghcscw.com for more information about Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin. To learn more about GHC-SCW’s health insurance plans, contact a plan specialist at isales@ghcscw.com or call (608) 828-4831.
