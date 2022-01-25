JEFFERSON — Kellen is back for the popular group ukulele lessons at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
He will offer the beginner group on Tuesdays, from 10 to 11 a.m. and an intermediate group from 11 to noon. Lessons will be held Feb. 8 to March 29.
Cost is $4 per week, pay as you go. Sign up ahead so staff have ample materials for everyone.
Aging Mastery class
Aging Mastery, an evidenced-based class (means it works), will be held Wednesdays, Feb. 2 to March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. This is a bilingual class. There will be in-person and virtual guest speakers, and students will learn topics of: community connections, creativity, finance, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness, and your legacy and purpose. Sign up ahead.
'Happy Hearts Month'
The senior center will be having a “Happy Hearts Month” gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per person which includes a quarter-pound jumbo beef hot dog and tater tot lunch served safely to all participants.
Attendees will be distanced in the great room and enjoy the lunch, group games and socialization. At 1 p.m. the group can stay for the “Kitchen Band,” and listen and keep a beat to the music.
This gathering is limited to 24 seats. Sign up and pay ahead of time. No refunds will be issued after Monday, Jan. 31, as food and prizes will have been purchased.
Kitchen Band
The kitchen band will start meeting again on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. You do not read music; you keep a beat with a percussion type “instrument” while Sheila plays the piano or Bud plays pre-recorded music. We have many “instruments” to use or bring your own noisemaker.
Write Your Own Story
The Write Your Own Story group will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. in classroom No. 1. The topic is “February Memories.” The topic can be anything from Valentines sent to loved ones, Valentine parties, Presidents Day or Ground Hog Day, etc. Come that day to listen to other stories and share your story if you wish.
Book discussion
Our monthly book discussion will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. The book this month is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett. Persons can find this book at their local library. The movie will be shown later in February.
Fireside show
Our group will be going to the “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress” show on Thursday, May 4. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $70.
There are three meal choices. Please choose when signing up: Roast boneless pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or lasagna. Payment is due by April 1. Transportation to the show is on one’s own.
Center information
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 and follow on Facebook.
