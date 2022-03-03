JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. March 10, at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meeting also may be viewed via Zoom. Contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link. The meeting and presentation are open to the public.
Becky Gutzman is a Columbia Master Gardeners Volunteer and a past county Extension agent. In retirement she continues to share her love and knowledge of gardening.
She is a willing speaker on various topics and recently provided an article to the Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association newsletter for “Winter Sowing.”
On Thursday, March 10, Gutzman will share key points and tips on growing two early spring garden staples. Who doesn’t look for the first signs of rhubarb and asparagus? As the days gradually warm, they are happy sights to many gardeners.
Come and learn which variety of rhubarb might be the best for your garden, how to plant it and the care needed for years of production. Also, hear about planting asparagus, keeping the grass out, fertilizing, how and when to pick, and what to do about the asparagus beetle.
Plus, learn of a few other perennial vegetables and informational fact sheets available from the UW-Extension.
The business meeting will be held following the educational presentation. Committee reports will be given and their information discussed.
Other discussion will include the pending plant sale, various educational programs available to members and plans for future meetings.
The next association meeting will be April 7, with a program of Monarch Butterflies and gardening for them by Debbie Walters.
The public always is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
