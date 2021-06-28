Brianna Sabra Halvorsen, daughter of Daniel and Katie Halvorsen, of Fort Atkinson, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, N.Y.
Halvorsen earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. She also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying her to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine. Halvorsen is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator. Halvorsen was nominated by Senator Tammy Baldwin and former Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner.
All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine — manned exclusively by American mariners — is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.
By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of her four-year education, Halvorsen spent one-year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels. Halvorsen will fulfill her commitment as a Cryptological Warfare Officer in the US Navy.
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (AZ), a 1986 alumnus of the Academy, gave the commencement address and told the graduates: “Your graduation comes at a particularly important inflection point in the United States history. Sea power matters now more than ever. And a big part of that is all of you.”
Dedicated during World War II, USMMA has since served the nation in both peace and war. Learn more at www.WeAreTheUSMMA.com
For more information about the Academy, visit https://www.usmma.edu/.
