WHITEWATER — Forty years ago, on June 28, the Seniors in the Park Program opened its doors in the Starin Park Community Building. It’s been 40 great years of fun, activities, trips and more! The theme for our anniversary celebration is Better with Age. We will be celebrating the week of August 22 with a Community Picnic, Concert in the Park and Open House.
Lawn games
Come to the park, bring a friend, if you want, have fun and socialize while playing lawn games at 1 p.m. We will have bocce, ladderball, lawn dice, Kubb, and corn hole (bag toss). Register in advance. Most can be played in the shade, except bocce.
Movie
Watch the movie “MInari” on Tuesday, June 29, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, no walk-ins, please.
Tai Chi and Wuji Gong
Wuji Gong (from the Emei Qigong tradition) is simple, easy and more accessible than tai chi for many seniors. This Qigong promotes good health, emotional balance, and spiritual awareness through practices that strengthen the body’s vital energy. No experience is needed.
This group meets at 10 a.m. near the concession stand (blue roof).
Yang Style tai chi, as taught by Ben Lo, meets at 10:45 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot
Weather-related site changes: Rain, meet under the concession stand (building with blue roof). Storms, meet at the Armory gym.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help!
• New Autumn in the Adirondacks, Sept. 18-25, includes 1000 Islands cruise, Singer Castle, Adirondack scenic railroad, a lunch cruise, Lake Placid and more.
• Music of the Mountains, Oct.3-10, includes the Biltmore Estate, Great Smokey Mountains and Nashville, Tenn.
• Greece, Oct. 11-19, featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini.
• Tuscany and the Italian Riviera April 23-31, 2022, includes Turin, Cinque Terra, Wine country, stay at a Tuscan Estate and much more! The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it.
Rockin’ Respite
Make a difference in the lives of caregivers and those they care for by volunteering at the Rockin’ Respite. You socialize, play, do simple art projects, sing, and have fun. A nurse supervises the site and trains the volunteers.
Respite reopens July 13 and needs volunteers to friend a guest for a minimum of three hours a month on the second or fourth Tuesday. Shifts are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. We currently have enough volunteers for four guests, but have two more (maximum of six guests) who desperately need to join us. Without you, we will have to put them on a wait list. Afternoon volunteers are most needed and we’d love it if you could give more time, but understand lives are busy. Call Deb at 262-473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov for more information or to sign up as a volunteer.
As we start back up we also need supplies: Small cans of regular and decaf coffee, sugar-free instant lemonade, coffee creamer, non-sugar sweetener packets, granola bars and protein bars.
Mask wearing at center
Vaccinated participants are welcome to go mask free. If you are unvaccinated, have an underlying medical condition or just want to wear a mask, you are welcome to do so.
Participant scan cards
Remember to bring your scan card if you will be attending activities at the senior center. We are using the system again.
Monday Morning Seniors Scramble
Winning team with 36: Jeff Adsit, Paul Oehrke, Bill Endisch, Joe Domitz.
Second place with 38: Rick Musgrove, Wayne Giese, Les Ahrens, Paul Sullivan.
Hole No. 2: Closest in 2, Rick Musgrove; No. 6: Closest chip, Dan Kuss; No. 8: Longest drive-men, Les Ahrens/Women: Jeanette Masanz; No. 9: Longest putt, Joe Domitrz; Chip-in, Bill Endisch.
Office hours
A reminder that the office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, June 29, and Thursday, July 1, the office will close at 1 p.m. Watch for hours to change in July.
Thought for the week
“Growing older is an act of life that can’t be avoided and shouldn’t be feared. It’s a blessing that should be celebrated.” — Marc Middleton.
