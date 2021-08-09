Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteers are looking forward to a Tour of Haumerson’s Pond Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Steve Mode will lead a tour of the pond and a discussion of the native plants and future plans for the area. Bark River Nature Park & Haumerson Pond are located at 522 S. 4th St., Fort Atkinson.
The public is welcome to join the tour and discussion.
Mode will share some history and plans for the future of Bark River Park and Haumerson Park. Learn the purpose and importance of the native plants to the park and pond. Water and packaged cookies will be available.
Jefferson County is accepting new Master Gardener Volunteers for 2022. To become a Master Gardener Volunteer in 2022, persons must complete the following:
• Register and complete Foundations in Horticulture-Fall 2021. Deadline to register is Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
• Attend a county open house.
• Enroll in Master Gardener Program Onboarding Online Course, available January-March 2022
Foundations in Horticulture is the current offering for becoming a Master Gardener or those who just are interested in learning more about gardening in Wisconsin.
Foundations in Horticulture-Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin (FIH) is the new online course specifically designed to increase one’s knowledge about Wisconsin horticulture. FIH is an interactive online course and includes readings, videos and Q & As with the experts.
There also are optional online labs. FIH will prepare persons for the Master Gardener exam in Onboarding. FIH also is available to the public. Registration is open and space is limited
For FIH course and registration details, and Frequently Asked Questions, visit the FIH website at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-horticulture/ or call Kim at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov with questions.
The public always is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, at 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the Extension office at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
