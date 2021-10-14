A new special "Health Day" has been designated at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center with the first one kicking off Oct. 21.
Foot Care already has been a popular service offered at the center with regularly scheduled dates filling up and additional dates each month being squeezed in to try to accommodate all those wanting it. Persons still must call to make appointments and staff suggest doing so well in advance if possible.
Additionally this month, blood pressure screenings will be provided by Fort HeathCare from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The blood pressure screenings are on a first-come basis.
Each month there will be blood pressure screeners for two-hour blocks at the center, so stay tuned for future months and the times associated with them.
Center staff also are offering a special presentation by independent retired Registered Nurse Sandy Czech on colonoscopies.
Colorectal cancer will affect more than 149,000 Americans this year. The age for screening has changed to 45.
Come and learn what’s new in colonoscopies. Talking to your family might save a life. The colorectal presentation will take place in the center's entertainment room on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 12:30 p.m. No reservations required to attend.
Craft Fair registration
Crafters can sign up now in the craft room at the senior center in person for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair. The cost, payable at the day of the craft fair, is $10 for a table.
A crafter that takes up additional space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also must pay an additional $5. Additional information will be provided on the procedures of the event on the day of registration. A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Game scores
500: Scores from Sept. 30 — First place, Bette Hoesley, 4,030; second, Tom Sehnert, 2,790; third, Joanne Gross, 2,220. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Oct. 7 — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Dale Kuhloh; third, Richard Flood. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Oct. 4 — Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Glorine Christensen 751 (248, 279, 224), Dale Zilisch 720 (216, 247, 257), Joanne Gross 676 (237, 206, 233), Marlene Dianich 654 (183, 224, 247), Lori Gaber 653 (246, 213, 194), Bev Aulik 600, Kathy Heffron 591, Bunny Brown 572, Kay Falk 555.
Euchre: Oct. 12 — First, Hilda Carl, 58; second, Joyce Satterlee, 54; third, Dorothy Trewyn, 53; fourth, T-Bone Taylor, 50; fifth, Bev Wagner and Bill Schopen, 49. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Oct. 8 — First, Chuck Taggart, 53; second, Jerry Schuld, 47; third, Herb Papenfus and Beth Boldt, 46; fifth, Randy Hoeft, 43; sixth, Rick Dearborn, Gary Kramer and Joanne Gross, 39. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plays to attend a luncheon.
Friday, Oct. 8, was a low-scoring day of games with the Walruses winning all three games 4-2, 1-0 and 5-1.
Denny Prisk and Carroll Ehrke led the way for the Walruses with 9 and 7 hits on the day. Prisk had two doubles in the winning effort.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball, with two teams split up randomly for play each day.
