At the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting Feb. 16, council members unanimously approved granting a temporary stay on enforcing a limit of eight inches for the height of grass that property owners, renters and caretakers may allow their grass to grow before the city requires that the grass be mowed.
The reason for the request, explained Margaret Schroeder, is that this is the critical time during which pollinators are entering their initial stage of development, and, in order for them to survive, they need the forage and plant remains of the previous growing season.
“In one form or another, there are movements popping up all over the world encouraging alternative behaviors to traditional landscaping which for decades has been a homeowner’s pride and joy,” Schroeder said. “Our over-identification and love affair with manicured lawns has come at a high cost: a dramatic decrease in pollinators, especially bees.”
Last May, the City of Appleton hosted a similar program under the guidance of a class of students and Lawrence University Professor Israel Deltoro, and the end results verified a significant improvement in the number and variety of pollinator species.
The organizers of this project expect to provide a continual flow of information related to more sustainable lawn care that will result in an increase in healthier lawns, soil, air and the people who live in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area.
Heart of the City will be sharing regular information about the program and its progress through its website at https://heartofthecity.us/, Facebook page, regular news articles and places around town. For more direct communications, email the group at nomowmay@gmail.com. Signs for participants of the project will be available at no charge.
