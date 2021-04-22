Gardeners love to plant seeds and the Fort Atkinson Garden Club was true to form when it closed its books and passed along the balance of its bank account to Heart of the City for its very first Fort Atkinson “No Mow May” pollinator program.
Ann Bemis, treasurer of the Garden Club, checked with the last few members of the club and got their approval to transfer the funds. The last known picture of the club’s members appeared in the June 25, 2014, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union. The photo included Guy and Cathy Horton, Sue Urben, Stephanie Godfrey, Carol Lorenz, Jan Diels and Ann Bemis.
Expressing gratitude for the gift, Margaret Schroeder from Heart of the City explained that the money will be used, in part, to help purchase native seeds and plants for participants in the “No Mow May” program. “No Mow May” is designed to educate people about lawn care practices that improve pollinator habitat, and soil and air quality by planting native plants, reducing and/or eliminating use of pesticides and mowing grass less frequently and at a higher length.
Barbara Brouwer, also from Heart of the City, agreed and mentioned that “these practices free up the time one spends on mowing the lawn. Taller grass results in longer roots that adds more nutrients to the soil and helps with water retention that reduces flooding.”
“Mowing less frequently also improves air quality by using less oil and gasoline, and allows people more time to participate in the fun that makes summer so enjoyable” said Kitty Welch, one of the original founders of Heart of the City.
The group is grateful to the Fort Atkinson City Council which approved an exception to the city’s ordinance requiring that all grass be kept mowed below a maximum of eight inches. The exception applies only to back yards.
Front yards are expected to continue to be mowed below the eight-inch heighth. The city’s Park and Rec Department also is willing to participate by planting more native plants and expanding small, unmowed areas under its care.
The group also recognizes Dwight Foster Public Library staff’s role in promoting the program. They are hosting a virtual “Protect the Pollinators!” program for children and families on Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m. Families can register for the program at https://www.fortlibrary.org/.
Another of the anticipated outcomes of the program is an increase in the number of pollinators that participants will be able to document in their own yards using strategies of Citizen Science Monitoring. Citizen Science Monitoring is used by many environmental groups that recruit people with an interest in ecological and environmental activities to document changes in the natural world.
A webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 6, from 1 until 2 p.m. with Jessica Ross, a research specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is being hosted by PLATO (Participatory Learning and Teaching Organization) and is free to the public. Persons must register at: https://www.platomadison.org/event-4241481 to participate in the webinar.
To participate in the “No Mow May” program and receive an official sign for one’s yard, visit the Dwight Foster Public Library on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. until noon. Heart of the City will have a table, signup sheet, signs, and native plant plugs and seeds. A $6 donation for the signs is suggested, and freewill donations for plugs and seeds are welcome.
The group also plans to have a presence at the first farmers market of the year on Saturday, May 1, on Milwaukee Avenue, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Persons also may send an email to nomowmay@gmail.com and provide their name, address, email and telephone number to register to participate in the program. Check the Heart of the City Facebook page for updates or to post questions. — Contributed story.
