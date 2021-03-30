Heart of the City representatives will be holding an informational event this Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon on their 2021 No Mow May initiative.
The public is invited to come to Café Carpe, 18 Water St. W., to sign up for this local pollinator project, and/or to learn more about the importance of bees and insects in our world. Or, sign up on Heart of the City’s website.
