Heart of the City representatives will be holding an informational event this Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon on their 2021 No Mow May initiative.

The public is invited to come to Café Carpe, 18 Water St. W., to sign up for this local pollinator project, and/or to learn more about the importance of bees and insects in our world. Or, sign up on Heart of the City’s website.

