JEFFERSON — Help bring a StoryWalk to Jefferson by donating to Jefferson Public Library’s StoryWalk at Meadow Springs Conservatory Donation Campaign.
This fundraising event runs now through Feb. 18.
The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path.
Jefferson Public Library seeks to install a StoryWalk at Conservatory Park in the Spring of 2022. The library has secured $1,300 in grant funding but to bring this project to a reality, the public’s help is needed to raise $5,000 in donations.
By giving to this campaign, one will help bring a free interactive activity that will attract families and all ages, young and old. StoryWalk promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature.
StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path. As persons stroll down the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.
In the spring of 2020, Jefferson Public Library posted a temporary StoryWalk along the sidewalk of the library building. While it drew many readers — kids and adults alike — the temporary StoryWalk boards did not hold up in the weather.
Establishing a StoryWalk at the Meadow Springs Conservatory will reach a wider audience and installing permanent, professionally produced metal StoryWalk frames will provide long-lasting enjoyment.
Stories will change with the season and Jefferson Public Library will post a new book every four to eight weeks in the spring, summer and fall months.
Persons can contribute their tax-deductible donation of cash or check in person at the Jefferson Public Library. Write checks payable to the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.
To donate by mail, send a check to: Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk Campaign, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
