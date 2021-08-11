WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park is 40! Help us celebrate our ruby anniversary.
Events include: Community Picnic in Starin Park with classic cars, music and lawn games on Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.
Concert in the Park featuring Tony Rocker aka “Elvis” at the Cravath Lakefront Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Community Market runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
A free Make and Take Card class for “Just Because Day” is being offered by Karolyn Alexander Tscharnack on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 1 or 2:15 p.m. She will furnish all the supplies. Please sign up by Monday, Aug. 23. Bring an address and a stamp, and send someone a fun greeting, just because.
Open house at the Starin Park Community Building on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Stop in and enjoy cake, beverages, and check out old photo albums and a video montage of our journey through the years. Persons can leave a message on our signature photo and we also will have the unveiling of the anniversary quilt our sewers have been working on.
Autumn Apples and Wine Trip
Ride a coach bus to Ski Hi Apple Orchard with yummy treats, apples and a beautiful view of the surrounding area on Thursday, Sept. 30. Have an included lunch in Baraboo. Enjoy wine tasting at the Balanced Rock Winery.
At Wollerscheim Winery and Distillery, attendees have the choice of a flight of five wines or three spirits to taste. There might be a surprise stop, if time permits. The fee is $60 and the signup deadline is Aug. 26.
Classic cars needed Aug. 22
The center will be having a classic car show at its 40th anniversary picnic on Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 if you will be bringing a car.
At the movies
Watch the 2020 version of the movie “Emma” on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? Seniors in the Park is offering the following trips: Tuscany and the Italian Riviera April 23-31, 2022 includes Turin, Cinque Terra, wine country, a stay at a Tuscan Estate and more. The Italy preview was recorded. Call or email to receive it. Oct. 15 is last date to sign up.
Tai Chi and Wuji Gong
Wuji Gong (from the Emei Qigong tradition) is simple, easy and more accessible than tai chi for many seniors. This Qigong promotes good health, emotional balance, and spiritual awareness through practices that strengthen the body’s vital energy. This group meets at 10 a.m. near the concession stand (blue roof). No experience is needed.
Yang-style tai chi, as taught by Ben Lo, meets at 10:45 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot. During inclement weather the group will meet in the community building.
Van trips
Van trips have resumed. Lunch is on the second Thursday, breakfast on the third Thursday, fish fry usually is the last Friday but can change, and Janesville shopping is on the first Wednesday.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday.
Thought for the week
Instead of indulging in “comfort food,” try indulging in comfort meditation, comfort journaling, comfort walking, comfort talking, comfort manicures, comfort reading, comfort yoga, comfort hugging — Karen Salmansohn (adapted slightly).
