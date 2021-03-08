WHITEWATER — Seven student teams from throughout Wisconsin and Illinois have been selected to compete in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Midwest High School Pitch on March 17.
The finalists are from Aurora, Barrington and Wilmette, Ill., as well as Fort Atkinson, Menasha and Spring Green. This year’s competition will be held virtually and is open to the public through the competition page on eventbrite.com.
The hopeful young entrepreneurs are vying for thousands of dollars in an exciting, fast-paced Shark Tank-style event. Students have developed unique business ideas and will pitch their startups to the judges — including angel investors and other successful entrepreneurs — who will dissect their business models with rapid-fire questions.
The Midwest High School Pitch event was launched in 2017 to foster creativity and innovation at the high school level and highlight the world-class entrepreneurship program at UW-Whitewater. All participants gain invaluable feedback and experience in developing a business model, in addition to honing their pitching and presentation skills.
The participating students include the team of Kathleen Baker, Mihir Chathurvedula, Gibby Husby, Kate Malooley and Priscilla Stern from Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill.; Maren Selle from Fort Atkinson High School in Fort Atkinson; Dhruv Patel and the team of Christo Ekimov, Eunice Kim, Revanth Poondru, Edward Zhang and Kaylee Zhou from Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora, Ill.; Evan Halverson from Menasha High School in Menasha; Aiden Holstein from New Trier High School in Wilmette, Ill; and Kylie Morrey from River Valley High School in Spring Green.
The event is managed by the UW-Whitewater Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization. The UWW CEO chapter’s mission is to inform, support and inspire college students to be entrepreneurial and seek opportunity through enterprise creation.
The Midwest High School Pitch competition will be held virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 17. For more details or to RSVP, visit the competition page on eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.