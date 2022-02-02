Highland Dental in Fort Atkinson announces the grand opening of its new, larger office.
“After 40 years of service, we’ve built a more accessible, comfortable dental office to accommodate all of our patients’ needs,” said Dr. Brenda Garrison.
Starting Feb. 14, the new office will be located on the west side of Fort Atkinson, near Goodwill and Fort HealthCare’s Integrated Family Care, at 1530 Doris Drive.
At their new space, Dr. Garrison and Dr. Al Kempema will continue to provide a full suite of dental care solutions for the entire family.
The Highland Dental Health building, located at 600 Highland Ave., was built by Dr. Richard Covey in 1979 and eventually remodeled in 2000. The name Highland Dental Health originated from a patient during a naming contest that was held by the office.
Upon Dr. Covey’s retirement in 2013, Dr. Garrison purchased the practice. She loves practicing dentistry and caring for members of the community.
Dr. Al Kempema then joined Garrison in 2019. He has practiced dentistry in Fort Atkinson for 40 years. Together they provide a wide range of services from regular check-ups to restorative care.
Highland Dental Health has strong ties to Fort Atkinson and the surrounding communities. Drs. Garrison and Kempema, and the staff look forward to continuing to serve the area in their new location at 1530 Doris Drive.
New and existing patients always are welcome. Call for appointments at (920) 563-9373 and visit www.highlandsmile.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.