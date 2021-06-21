The Bark River Woods Historical Society and the Town of Sullivan Historical Society will be holding open houses on June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Persons can spend an afternoon enjoying the history of the area at the Town Hall Museum on Green Isle Drive in Hebron, and at the Town of Sullivan society's museum in the former Rome schoolhouse, located behind St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome.
Both museums have many artifacts portraying the history of the villages and rural areas in the surrounding towns.
Visitors of all ages are welcome. Admission to both museums is free, but donations at the door are appreciated.
New members and volunteers always are welcome.
