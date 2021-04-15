The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will host its annual art show in a virtual format in 2021.
“Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, our annual art show will be held online this year,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director.
The art show will be viewable through the Hoard Historical Museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hoardmuseum.
“It is our wish to continue the strong tradition of having an annual community-wide art show, even during these unusual times,” said Lee. “We thoroughly enjoy having our annual art show and are looking forward to seeing what our local artists have been creating in the past year.”
All adults who live, work, attend classes or volunteer within Jefferson County and the surrounding communities are welcome to submit art for part 2. Part 2 will go live on Wednesday, May 5. All art must be uploaded by Monday, May 3.
Images of art may be uploaded to the museum’s Google form: https://bit.ly/39co3pY. The form also is linked on the museum’s website.
Adults may submit art either as a professional (having had two or more years of art classes) or an amateur (fewer than two years of art classes). Art either may be 2-D, 3-D or of local significance.
Artists are welcome to upload up to three pieces of art. There is no fee for participating. All art will be viewable on the museum’s social media.
Any art submitted for the 2021 virtual show also may be submitted again for the in-person show in 2022. Art will remain visible on the museum’s Facebook page until July 1.
Due to the difficulties of judging an all-virtual show, no awards will be awarded for this year’s show. No art will be for sale from the museum’s Facebook page; however, the museum will help direct potential buyers to the artists for purchases.
Also, during part 2, the museum will be highlighting art from the museum’s collection, specifically Mary Hoard’s art.
“Every year, we host an annual community art show which is part of Mary Hoard’s legacy in our town,” said Lee. “Now is an ideal time to showcase Mary’s talents as an artist herself.”
The museum has multiple pieces of art by Mary Hoard in the museum’s collection.
The museum plans to return to the traditional Mary Hoard Art Show format in 2022.
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information. The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The Hoard Museum and National Dairy Shrine are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769 and visit www.hoardmuseum.org. Like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.