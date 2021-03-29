The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will host its annual art show in a virtual format in 2021.
“Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, our annual art show will be held online,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director.
The art show will be viewable through the Hoard Historical Museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hoardmuseum.
Students in grades K-12 who live, attend classes or are homeschooled in the School District of Fort Atkinson geographic area are welcome to submit art for part one of the show. To submit art, use the museum’s Google form: https://bit.ly/3eAn9H7, which also is linked to the museum’s website.
Each student is welcome to submit one piece of art. Elementary school students may enter a two-dimensional piece of art. Middle school and high school students may submit either a 2-D or 3-D piece of art. All art for part one must be uploaded by Wednesday, April 7.
The show will go live on Friday, April 9. There is no fee for participating. All art will be viewable on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hoardmuseum. In addition, the School District of Fort Atkinson will showcase art from district students on its social media page.
All adults who live, work, attend classes or volunteer within Jefferson County and the surrounding communities are welcome to submit art for part two. Part two will go live on Wednesday, May 5. All art must be uploaded by Monday, May 3.
Images of art may be uploaded to the museum’s Google form: https://bit.ly/39co3pY. The form also is linked on the museum’s website.
Adults may submit art either as professional (having had two or more years of art classes) or amateur (fewer than two years of art classes). Art either may be 2-D, 3-D or local significance.
Artists are welcome to upload up to three pieces of art. There is no fee for participating. All art will be viewable on the museum’s social media.
Any art submitted for the 2021 virtual show also may be submitted again for the in-person show in 2022. Art will remain visible on the museum’s Facebook page until July 1.
Due to the difficulties of judging an all-virtual show, no ribbons will be awarded for this year’s show.
Also, during part two, the museum will be highlighting art from the museum’s collection, specifically Mary Hoard’s art.
“Every year, we host the Mary Hoard Art Show,” said Lee. “The show is part of Mary Hoard’s legacy in our town and it’s the ideal time to showcase Mary’s talents as an artist herself.”
The museum plans to return to the traditional Mary Hoard Art Show format in 2022.
Call the Hoard Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information.
