The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announces that the museum now is open to the public with no appointment needed.
Visitors will not need to make an appointment prior to visiting the museum. However, the museum asks that groups of 10 or more make an appointment to visit.
Call the Hoard Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information. The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Visit www.hoardmuseum.org. Like us on Facebook.
