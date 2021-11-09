The Hoard Historical Museum is looking for participants to decorate Christmas trees with wildlife and bird friendly decorations. Trees will be displayed on the museum’s grounds. Trees must be decorated by Tuesday, Dec. 7, and will be on display until Sunday, Dec. 26. Registration now is open. Contact the museum for more information at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org.
The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is hosting a Christmas tree-decorating contest, and is seeking organizations and participants to decorate the trees.
“The holidays are such a special time for everyone,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Museum. “We are hoping that clubs, groups, families, businesses and individuals alike would like to help spread holiday cheer in our community by participating in our contest.”
There will be 12 trees available for decorating on a first-come, first-served basis. To register for the tree-decorating contest, contact the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769, info@hoardmuseum.org or at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
There is a $10 refundable registration fee for the trees. Once the tree is decorated, the registration fee will be returned.
The trees will be displayed outside the museum along the museum’s front parking lot sidewalk and the South 4th Street East sidewalk.
Trees will be decorated with wildlife-friendly decorations that are biodegradable or recyclable such as dried fruit, birdseed, pinecones, salt-dough ornaments, and recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard, plastic and glass.
No electricity will be available for the trees. Battery-powered lights also are prohibited.
“There’s so many creative possibilities for decorating these trees!” said Lee. “Sometimes the simplest decorations, like strings of popcorn or dried oranges, are the best.”
All trees would need to be decorated by Tuesday, Dec. 7; trees would be available for decorating beginning on Friday, Dec. 3. Trees would remain on view until Sunday, Dec. 26.
There will be two contests for the trees. Both contests will be decided by the public, who will vote on the trees. One contest will be for popular choice, or the public’s favorite tree, and the other contest will be for the most bird and wildlife friendly tree.
The contests will run from Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded to the top winner in each category.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit the website www.hoardmuseum.org and like on Facebook.
