The Hoard Historical Museum is proud to display in its main foyer an original painting dedicated in honor of those from Jefferson County who have passed away from COVID-19.
The painting is titled “Abundance, Hope and Future.” It depicts an earth mother holding rebirth in her arms. The eagle in the artwork represents wisdom, freedom, courage, hope, resilience, healing and vision.
The three-dimensional cardinals represent devotion and loving relationships. The Jefferson County Health Department accepted the donation at its recent event “Commemorating a Small Town’s Resiliency in a Pandemic” to thank their many partners who have fought to keep our county safe, as well as to honor those we have lost.
The public is invited to view the artwork, which was created and donated by Elroy artist Robin Chamberlain Sweeney, until Friday, July 2, when it will be moved to its permanent location at the Jefferson County Health Department. The painting with its symbols of community unity will remain as a memorial to the resiliency of the county.
The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.