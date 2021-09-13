Join the Hoard Historical Museum as it hosts walking tours of downtown Fort Atkinson in conjunction with the downtown Saturday farmers markets.
“Every day we strive to fulfill our mission of preserving, protecting and promoting Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area’s history but not all of our history is in our museum,” said Merrilee Lee, Hoard Museum director. “So, let’s go to where our history is and learn about it.”
Fort Atkinson is home to interesting examples of commercial and residential architecture. There also are inspiring, heartwarming and occasionally tragic stories behind the people who built, lived, and worked in the buildings and homes.
This walking tour will highlight the structures and people who helped build Fort Atkinson. Walking tours will explore the buildings and area around the downtown section of the city.
The first walking tour begins at 8:30 a.m. and the second tour will begin at 10 a.m. Each tour should last roughly 1 hour. Participants should be prepared to walk approximately 1 mile over paved surfaces. Strollers, wheelchairs and leashed dogs are welcome.
All the walking tours will begin and end at the Saturday farmers market in Fort Atkinson.
“Fort Atkinson is very fortunate to have a vibrant farmers market, and the connection between the market and our history is important!” said Lee, who will be leading the tours on Saturday, Sept. 9. “In fact, much of our town’s early history is near the farmers market location. Come on a walking tour to find out more.”
There is no fee to take a tour; however, donations to the museum always are appreciated. The Hoard Historical Museum is able to provide these programs and tours at no cost to the public due to the ongoing support of the museum’s membership and business patrons as well as the City of Fort Atkinson. Join the museum and help support programs such as this. Membership is open to anyone; contact the museum for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit www.hoardmuseum.org and like them on Facebook.
The Fort Atkinson Farmers Market is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, May through October. The market is located in the municipal parking lot on East Milwaukee Ave across from the U.S. Postal Service office and the Dwight Foster Public Library. For more information, visit www.fortfarmersmarket.com.
