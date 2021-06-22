A long-held local tradition will continue this year, albeit with some changes.
The Hoard Historical Museum’s 46th annual Ice Cream Social will look different from previous years but still will be a fun family event that celebrates Independence Day. This year’s event will be a curbside pickup of a family-fun packet and dairy products.
The event is free to attend and family friendly.
Highlighting historic presidential trivia, the curbside pickup will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The ice cream social has been modified into a low-contact, drive-thru event.
“Museum staff and volunteers have modified our ice cream social into a low-contact experience,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “If you have attended our ice cream socials in the past, this year will look different but it will still be the same ice cream social at heart.
“We recognize that families and individuals are looking for fun and safe activities to do,” she added. “Our hope is that this event will provide families of all ages an opportunity to engage together and to enjoy some summer fun!”
Beverly Dahl, Hoard Historical Museum staff, added, “Our family-fun packet will include patriotic puzzles, coloring sheets and patriotic-themed novelties. Our hope with the packet is that it will give individuals and families an opportunity to appreciate our local and national history.”
Also included in the packet will be a no-contact scavenger hunt focused on Fort Atkinson and local historic sites. Participants will have to visit the site to find the answers, all of which are visible from the road or the public sidewalk.
“The ice cream social would not be complete without, well, ice cream,” said Lee. “This year, the museum (staff) will hand out ice cream sandwiches courtesy of event sponsor PremierBank.
“We’re so glad that we could hold this event again this year to provide some Fourth of July fun to the area,” she added.
To attend the event, persons should drive to the museum at 401 Whitewater Ave. between 1 and 3 p.m. The curbside pickup will be along the south side of South 4th Street East, alongside the museum.
To attend the event at the museum, take this route from Main Street in Fort Atkinson: head east onto South 3rd Street E., turn right onto Merchants Avenue, and turn left onto South 4th Street E. The 100 block of South 4th Street E. will be closed to through-traffic during the event.
The curbside pickup will be along the south side of South 4th Street E. Staff and volunteers will be there to assist with the curbside pickup as well as directing traffic. Once visitors have their patriotic-fun packet and ice cream sandwiches, they can leave the pickup area by turning north on Foster Street.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum will be open regular hours on Saturday, July 3.
The museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and free to visit.
