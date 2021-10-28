JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center holiday party will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at noon.
Bon Ton Bakery will be serving a Swiss steak dinner and there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10 and tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 1.
Day of the Dead celebrationDay of the Dead is a Hispanic-Catholic culture holiday celebrated in association with All Saints Day on Nov. 2.
Family and friends gather and serve Pan de Muertos (Dead Bread). Come to a small presentation at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. and learn about this holiday with included treats served.
Annual fundraiserOur fifth annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser is on Saturday, Nov. 6. This year we will have a drive-through brat and hot dog sale and our raffle. Staff will be selling Festival Foods Oktoberfest brats and quarter-pound Nathan’s Hot Dogs meals beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. This event will be held rain or shine.
Book groupThe book discussion group will meet on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. We will be reviewing the book “In God We Trust-All Others Pay Cash,” by Jean Shepard. This book was the inspiration for the heartwarming movie, “A Christmas Story.”
This book is available at the Jefferson library. Enjoy a good discussion, beverage and a sweet treat. The group will not meet in December.
Write Your Own StoryThe Write Your Own Story group meets on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. The topic: “Tried Once, Never Again.”
Start a journal and write down some reminisce items. This topic is not your ordinary one but you only can imagine what could be written! Everyone is welcome to come and listen to the stories, and enjoy a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
Sea Islands Value TourAlaska in March not your thing? How about a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. — the “Sea Islands.” A new date has been set for this tour: April 3-10, 2022 and 11 meals are included.
Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2,168 for a single room.
Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and a river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah.
Tour a working plantation and gardens. Enjoy Hunting Island State Park and its beaches. While traveling back home, enjoy a guided tour of Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
