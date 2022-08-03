Dear Annie: I am 67 years old and not getting along well with my oldest daughter, who is 48.

She has a job, and she moved back to our town six years ago with my three grandchildren. I let them live with me in the house that I paid off 30 years ago and still pay taxes on and insurance. The grandchildren are a 27-year-old who has a job, a 20-year-old who is in the Army and a 16-year-old who is in high school.

