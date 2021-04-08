JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be holding a Microchip Clinic on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room.
Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling (920) 674-2048 or emailing Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.
Veterinarians and animal shelters encourage microchipping since it substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification. Without ID, 90% of lost pets never make it back home. Make a reservation now to have your pet microchipped at the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 16.
For more info, contact Taylor Marshall at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
