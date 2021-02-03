JEFFERSON — Join the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, March 13, for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

From 1 to 3 p.m. your child(ren) can have their pictures taken with a real bunny. Photos are $15 for a digital file with up to three pictures and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Reservations are required; email Taylor Marshall at Tmarshall@HSJC-wis.com to reserve a spot today. Easter pictures with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. Facemasks will be required.

For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.

