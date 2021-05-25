JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County is having Trivia Night on Monday, June 28.
Trivia Night will be hosted by Mr. Brews Taphouse at 201 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the competition will commence at 6.
Tables for up to four persons cost $20 and are going fast. Visit https://hsjc-wis.com/trivia/ to register today.
Trivia Night is sure to be a fun and friendly competition that challenges one’s knowledge of random trivia facts. During the event this night, there will be guest bartenders from the Humane Society, specialty beer and a yappy hour menu. All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals in the shelter’s care.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
