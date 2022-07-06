Humane society to host trivia night Jul 6, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will hold trivia night Monday, July 18.Trivia night is being hosted by Mr. Brews Taphouse at 201 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.Food and beverage will be available prior to the competition set to begin at 6 p.m.Tables of up to four are $20. To register, go to https://hsjc-wis.com/event/trivia-02-22/.Trivia night will be a fun and friendly competition that challenges your knowledge of random trivia facts.During the event this night, there will be raffles from Lake Front Brewery, specialty beer and a 50/50 raffle.All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals in the care of the humane society.The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the community since 1922.HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as awide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helpssave, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, atTMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call920-674-2048. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
