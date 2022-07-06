JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will hold trivia night Monday, July 18.

Trivia night is being hosted by Mr. Brews Taphouse at 201 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.

Food and beverage will be available prior to the competition set to begin at 6 p.m.

Tables of up to four are $20. To register, go to https://hsjc-wis.com/event/trivia-02-22/.

Trivia night will be a fun and friendly competition that challenges your knowledge of random trivia facts.

During the event this night, there will be raffles from Lake Front Brewery, specialty beer and a 50/50 raffle.

All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals in the care of the humane society.

The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the community since 1922.

HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals as well as a

wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps

save, serve, and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.

For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at

TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call

920-674-2048.

