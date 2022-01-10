JEFFERSON — Tim Humphrey will speak about house plants at the Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteer Association in-person meeting Jan. 13.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
Humphrey is no stranger to the field of Horticulture or the community. Many have visited and done business with Humphery Floral & Gift in Fort Atkinson over the years since 1979.
His presentation will look at gardening inside with house plants on these cold winter days.
The public is invited to attend this presentation and hear what Humphrey shares about house plants. He might have suggestions about which plants make the best gifts, or which ones like special home environments.
The meeting also may be viewed via Zoom. Contact Kim at the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office at (920) 674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link.
Meeting reports and business will include a vote on the proposed 2022 budget and welcoming incoming officers.
New business items will include discussion of information from reports, and the ongoing requests for committee members and educational programs for the coming year.
The next meeting will be Feb. 10. Watch for the meeting details and the announcement of the educational speaker or program.
The public always is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County Office.
